ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease – is a progressive disease that affects the spinal cord, causing problems with movement, paralysis and death.

When he finished college, Yang became a full-time carer for her, Xinhua News reported.

Dutiful son Yang Zhiyang, from Shanxi province in central China, has been looking after his mother, Su Ping, since she was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.

A young man in China who has spent the last 12 years caring for his severely disabled mother has been praised for his selfless sacrifice on mainland social media.

The ALS Association, a US non-profit group, puts the average life expectancy of sufferers at about two to five years from the time of diagnosis.

The youngster spent almost his whole boyhood looking after his beloved mother. Photo: The Paper

In a viral video, Yang can be seen helping his mother with rehabilitation, he also takes care of her daily needs, from eating to brushing her teeth.

Since her diagnosis, both their lives have changed beyond recognition.

The situation is even more fraught because Yang’s father must work to earn money, leaving the son to shoulder the burden of care.

As muscle wastage made her life more challenging, Yang also began helping his mother with daily rehabilitation exercises.

As soon as Yang graduated from college, he began to give her round-the-clock care, helping her to brush her teeth, eat, dry her hair and wash her feet. The youngster even learned makeup skills to assist his mother.

Although it presents many difficulties, Yang also takes her out to shop and dine.

“Though it is very hard, it is precious and beautiful for us to look after her,” he told Xinhua.

The story has touched many people on mainland social media.

“Filial piety moves heaven,” said one person.

Another said: “Thanks to love and support, the mother still looks happy.”

Yang does everything he can to help, from brushing his mum’s teeth to blow-drying her hair. Photo: The Paper

