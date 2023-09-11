The story of a boy in China who tried to get out of doing his homework by throwing SOS notes out of his window has trended on mainland social media.

The unidentified youngster, whose age was not disclosed, from Zhejiang province in eastern China, was given a stern talking to by police when they discovered that his apparent cries for help were bogus, according to a report by Toutiao News.

In a video clip, a neighbour can be seen handing over the notes to police officers as she tries to explain what is going on.

The incident occurred at about 3pm on September 3 when an unnamed neighbour of the boy saw a note fluttering down from the window of a building.