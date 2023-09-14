‘Her brain is almost coming out’: China girl, 9, has skull shattered by teacher with metal ruler needing 5-hour emergency surgery
- Girl undergoes emergency surgery to remove bone fragments after teacher allegedly cracks her skull with metal triangular scale ruler
- School doctor initially diagnoses injury as minor, suggests stitches until family intervenes and hospital tests reveal extent of skull damage
A nine-year-old girl in China has received emergency treatment for a shattered skull after a teacher allegedly beat her on the head with a metal ruler, outraging mainland social media.
A teacher, named Song Mouming, employed at the Bocai Meixihu Primary School in Hunan province, central China, has been arrested by local police, Jiupai News reported.
The incident occurred at 4pm on September 6 during an extracurricular school activity when Song allegedly used a metal triangular scale ruler to hit the girl on her head, leaving a 5cm deep wound that fractured her skull. A motive for the alleged attack has not been revealed.
After the alleged assault, Song took the girl to the school doctor, who diagnosed her injury as a minor wound and said only stitches were needed.
The school then sent the girl to a nearby hospital, but the doctors there did not provide emergency treatment immediately, saying they needed family approval. It was only at this point that the school finally notified the girl’s parents.
The girl’s mother said the hospital doctor treating her daughter was going to stitch up her head wound on the advice of the school, but she begged them to conduct medical tests and make a formal diagnosis.
The tests revealed that the girl’s skull was fractured and that bone fragments had lodged in her head and required immediate surgery. It took almost five hours to remove the fragments.
“Her brain is almost coming out,” the girl’s aunt told Jiupai News. “It could have been fatal.”
The girl’s father said she is still in intensive care, and her condition remains serious.
“There is still no feedback from the school. I don’t know what to think now, but what I want is to save my girl,” he said.
A staff member told local media that the school would prioritise the safety of its pupils and cooperate with the police investigation.
The story has caused widespread public anger in China, where it has trended widely online. A news report on Baidu had received more than 5 million views and 31,500 comments at the time of writing.
One online observer said: “Send him to jail. Such a despicable person can be a teacher!”
Another person said: “The teacher is a demon.”
The abuse of students by teachers remains common in China despite a government ban on corporal punishment in schools in 1986.