A nine-year-old girl in China has received emergency treatment for a shattered skull after a teacher allegedly beat her on the head with a metal ruler, outraging mainland social media.

A teacher, named Song Mouming, employed at the Bocai Meixihu Primary School in Hunan province, central China, has been arrested by local police, Jiupai News reported.

The incident occurred at 4pm on September 6 during an extracurricular school activity when Song allegedly used a metal triangular scale ruler to hit the girl on her head, leaving a 5cm deep wound that fractured her skull. A motive for the alleged attack has not been revealed.

After the alleged assault, Song took the girl to the school doctor, who diagnosed her injury as a minor wound and said only stitches were needed.

A school doctor told the girl she needed stitches after the alleged attack, but hospital tests later showed her skull was shattered with bone fragments lodged in her head. Photo: Weibo

The school then sent the girl to a nearby hospital, but the doctors there did not provide emergency treatment immediately, saying they needed family approval. It was only at this point that the school finally notified the girl’s parents.