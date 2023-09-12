But Rong was adamant, and after arriving at the nuptials, he gave a touching speech in which he thanked his mother for bringing him up all by herself, adding that he was pleased that the man she was marrying, surnamed Jia, had brought her happiness, according to a report by Star Video.

She was concerned about the length of the trip and the negative effect it might have on her son’s busy work schedule.

Rong Shijin, who hails from Liaoning province in northeastern China but works in Shanghai, insisted on making the long journey home to the marriage ceremony despite the fact that his mother tried to dissuade him from doing so.

A son who delivered a thoughtful and understanding speech in praise of his mother on her wedding day has warmed hearts on mainland social media.

It is unclear what happened to Rong’s natural father.

Rong thanked his mother for all the sacrifices she made when he was growing up and his new stepfather for bringing her happiness. Photo: Baidu

In a video clip of the speech, the dutiful son identifies himself and thanks all the guests for coming. He also explains that he is there against the wishes of his mother.

“My mother did not want me to come home for the wedding,” Rong told the assembled guests, explaining the practical reasons behind her view that he should not make the trip.

Rong’s determination to attend, though, was only matched by his desire to put on the record publicly how much he appreciated her.

He told the guests that his mother made many sacrifices when she was looking after him as a child, and now it was time for her to put that burden of responsibility aside and enjoy life.

“Actually we are allowed to have different roles in life. Her role now is that of a woman in love,” said Rong.

The mother, who was standing next to Jia, never took her eyes off her son and listened carefully to his speech. Both she and her new husband remained quiet throughout.

With a bow of respect to his new stepfather, Rong also thanked Jia, saying that the love and care he had shown his mother had given her back the childlike innocence and happiness she had lost.

Rong’s mother and her new husband, standing, listen carefully to his heartfelt speech. Photo: Baidu

Mainland social media has been captivated by the story.

One person said: “How sweet and thoughtful is the son!”

“I hope I can have such a kind son,” said another.

Stories involving loving family relationships often do well online in China.

In June, a woman in central China who gave up her career, marriage and having a family to care for her paralysed father trended.

In March, a little boy in eastern China who burst into tears while hugging his baby sister when they were reunited after 20 days apart went viral.