The boy made the rich classmates remark as he sat at his desk during a homework break: “I feel like mine is the most ordinary family in the class.”

After being picked up by the local media, it began circulating widely online prompting people to praise Meng’s skills as a parent.

The 35-year-old woman, surnamed Meng, from Jiangsu province in eastern China, filmed the conversation she had with her son, whose age is unclear, and shared it on her Douyin account which has 80,000 followers.

The parenting skills of a mother in China have won widespread praise on mainland social media after she posted a video online of her teaching her son the virtues of self-worth after he told her about his rich classmates.

Meng laughed and said: “What criteria do you use to determine if our family is ordinary?” at which point her son’s face turned serious.

The boy, above, whose age is unclear, told his mother about his worries during a homework break. Photo: Baidu

He said that the parents of many of his classmates run successful businesses, such as clothing brands, entertainment parks and shopping malls.

Meng told her son to listen and said the purpose of going to school is to study, not to care about what the parents of other children do.

“You have to remember three things: Who are you? Where are you? What are you for?” she said, reminding the boy that he has a good life and there is no need to compare himself to others.

Fortune is like a hardware device, Meng told the boy: “Do you know what is more important than fortune? A person with self-worth,” she added.

He was not convinced and said his classmates were truly excellent, giving the example of how he struggled to follow what they were talking about in English class.

“This is one thing worth comparing with them,” Meng said, encouraging her son to study hard to keep up.

“Yes,” the boy agreed.

Meng said the happiest thing in life would be for the whole family to have good health, regardless of money, telling him he should develop into a man of ability.

“Are you happy?” was Meng’s final question in the exchange.

“Yes, because I’m a monkey,” her son quipped.

Mainland social media has been captivated by the video.

Good parenting stories often stoke public interest in China where the strength of the family is a cultural cornerstone. Photo: Shutterstock

One online observer said: “What a fantastic mother,” while another said that “with such a wise mother, the son will be outstanding.”

Good parenting stories often strike a chord in China.

Two months ago, a Shanghai father was cheered on social media for his parenting skills after his son refused to apologise to an eatery owner for stealing a sticky rice dumpling.

In May, a mother was applauded for her tolerant attitude towards her secondary school-aged son, who left a note asking her to ignore the complaints of his teacher during a parent-teacher meeting.