A tourist attraction in central China’s Hubei province has caused an outcry on mainland social media after an influencer accused it of forcing domestic Chinese visitors to give up seats for 11 foreign tourists.

On September 10, Chinese travel influencer Lanzhanfei, a video blogger with nearly 4 million followers on Douyin, posted a video accusing the management of the Shengshi Tangcheng tourist site in Xiangyang city of discriminating against local tourists.

The influencer said he went to the site the night before to watch a featured evening performance but discovered staff had reserved some space for 11 foreign guests and would not allow local tourists to stand or sit in front of the area.

According to Lanzhanfei, more than 1,000 tourists had gathered to watch the performance, for which he paid 126 yuan (US$17) for a ticket to see ancient Chinese-style performances, including horse riding, which the Tang dynasty-themed tourist site is renowned for.

The influencer claims more than 1,000 local tourists gathered to see the performance were made to wait for foreigners arriving late to the show. Photo: Huanqiu.com

He said he was further irritated when the site management postponed the show by seven minutes while they waited for the foreigners to take their seats after they arrived late.