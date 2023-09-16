Another calculation is that the employee will become disgruntled and resign, thereby absolving the employer of its legal obligation to pay compensation.

While there, the work they do is strictly monitored, ostensibly in search of evidence which could justify a termination which is beneficial to the company’s bottom line.

The sly strategy sees staff set for the axe – or who are resisting resignation – sent to work at outsourced operations in remote locations where working conditions are difficult and which require long commutes.

Businesses in China have found a new way to shed staff while avoiding their responsibilities under the law – by sending workers they want off the payroll to so-called “employee graveyards”.

Under China’s law, firms are obliged to compensate terminated employees to varying degrees depending on the circumstances of their departure and their length of service.

One “employment graveyard” victim was so sick of the commute he put up a tent in the office. Photo: Baidu

On September 1, one such victim of the strategy who uses the online name, Programmer Aju, posted a video on the social media platform Douyin detailing his experience at an “employee graveyard”.

He told how the bank, which was looking to cut staff due to shrinking profits, sent him to a workplace on the border of Shenzhen and Huizhou, two cities in Guangdong province in southern China.

The job meant a daily round-trip commute of more than 100 kilometres.

Not only was he given an arduous work schedule writing programming code on paper, he was under constant surveillance by company security cameras.

Failure to complete assigned tasks would result in a warning email and, ultimately, dismissal.

“Are you telling me that code written on the paper can be run? It is completely worthless. It was purely designed to disgust me,” he said.

“I have been writing code for more than a decade and now I realise that, for programmers, it isn’t about technology or algorithms, it is about labour laws.”

Another person with a similar employee graveyard story, who uses the online alias, Honest Guy, told how the company he worked for tried to force his resignation by compelling him to attend a three-month training programme 600 kilometres away from his home.

His employer only provided a one-way ticket and three days of accommodation, so he had to pay all the other expenses.

The so-called training programme was a sham, instead employees had to study company rules and regulations while under constant monitoring by surveillance cameras.

The staff-shedding practice employed by companies has been condemned online. Photo: Shutterstock

Honest Guy darkly referred to his place of work as the “Little Black Room” after resorting to putting up a tent in the office to avoid the travel.

These shared experiences of so-called employment graveyards have prompted anger and disbelief on social media.

One online observer said: “What is going on in this world? Do people now need to pass a lawyer’s exam before they start work?”

“They are not fighting against the company, they are fighting against the entire labour system. It is painful to witness,” said another.