A video of a mother in China comforting her daughter with a hug and kisses after the girl asked why she was not as beautiful as her mother has touched hearts on mainland social media.

The unidentified daughter from Zhejiang province in eastern China lacked confidence in her appearance and asked why she looked different to her “pretty” mother and younger sister earlier this month, news outlet Wucheng Rongmei reported.

In the video taken from a surveillance camera in the grocery store run by the mother, the pair are standing next to a cashier as the daughter opens the conversation about her looks.

The girl starts a conversation with her mother in the grocery store she runs and talks about her insecurities over her appearance. Photo: Douyin

“Are you my mum?” the daughter asked.