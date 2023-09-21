A cute video of a two-year-old boy using a toy tractor to help his grandmother harvest corn has delighted mainland social media.

The boy’s mother, surnamed Song, said that her son wanted to lend a hand to his grandmother during the harvest season in Shandong province, eastern China, Weihai News reported.

The video shows the boy carrying corn that had been dried in the sun to a toy ride-on tractor before taking it away.

Song said her son is thoughtful and very close to his grandmother, but she was surprised to see him helping with the harvest, which she assumed would be too difficult for a toddler.

The toddler collects corn after it has dried in the sun, loading it onto his toy tractor to help his grandmother. Photo: Douyin

With harvest season underway, the boy saw his grandmother was busy with the corn crop and her daily routine of drying it in the sun.