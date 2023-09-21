‘Awesome baby!’: toddler in China helps grandmother transport corn harvest on toy tractor, delights social media
- Video shows boy carrying dried corn to toy ride-on tractor before taking it away
- Toddler’s mother says considerate son often helps out but was surprised he was able to move corn using a toy tractor
A cute video of a two-year-old boy using a toy tractor to help his grandmother harvest corn has delighted mainland social media.
The boy’s mother, surnamed Song, said that her son wanted to lend a hand to his grandmother during the harvest season in Shandong province, eastern China, Weihai News reported.
The video shows the boy carrying corn that had been dried in the sun to a toy ride-on tractor before taking it away.
Song said her son is thoughtful and very close to his grandmother, but she was surprised to see him helping with the harvest, which she assumed would be too difficult for a toddler.
With harvest season underway, the boy saw his grandmother was busy with the corn crop and her daily routine of drying it in the sun.
Earlier this month, the boy told his mother that he would carry all the dried corn to their home and then went ahead using his toy tractor.
“I’m very touched,” Song told Weihai News.
The story has captivated people online who have been impressed by the boy’s kindness.
“Awesome baby!” said one person.
Another commented: “He must love his grandmother very much.”
“He is a child that comes to return favours,” said another.
Another said: “He lives in a family full of love and care.”
Stories about children and grandparents make for popular trending news and video content in China.
Late last month, a three-year-old girl in eastern China who helped her tofu-selling grandfather by bowing to customers and saying “welcome again next time” melted hearts online.