Li often took her child to a local wellness salon seeking therapy for her child’s recurring headaches. It was here in late 2019 when she first heard of the feng shui master, surnamed Wang, through the salon’s owner, Yao, who arranged for the pair to meet in November 2020.

The gender of the child was not mentioned in the report.

The mother, surnamed Li, from Hainan province in southern China, borrowed the money from a peer-to-peer (P2P) lender to pay the charlatan feng shui master after he promised he could “remove” her child’s headache and solve her marriage problems through magic rites, Star Video reported on September 14.

A scam that saw a superstitious mother in China borrow 200,000 yuan (US$27,500) to pay a “feng shui master” for a ritual to treat her child’s frequent headaches has trended online after police arrested the con man this month.

Li and her child went to the salon owner’s home and met Wang for the first time who, after a brief introduction, held the child’s hands and claimed he was casting spells.

“Your child has been suffering for a long time. They would be fine by now if you had met me earlier,” Wang told Li.

Li, who already believed her child was unwell with an unknown illness, was taken in by Wang’s bogus diagnosis. He then insisted on conducting a careful examination the following day.

When Li returned for the child’s examination the next day, Wang told her: “The child has a headache because ‘something’ is sitting on the child.”

Li, who already believed her child was unwell with an unknown illness, was taken in by Wang’s bogus diagnosis. Photo: Weibo

Wang claimed that the headache would haunt the child until a powerful ritual was completed, otherwise “something bad” such as a traffic accident would happen to the kid.

Li by now trusted Wang who she believed was a legitimate healer and asked if he could also examine her husband as the couple were having relationship problems.

Once again, Wang claimed that only a ritual could solve Li’s marital issues. She agreed and paid Wang 200,000 yuan.

“You can’t tell anyone before the ritual is finished, or it won’t work,” Wang warned her at the time.

Lacking the amount of money demanded by Wang, she obtained an online loan, and in December 2020, one month after their first meeting, Wang told Li that the ritual was completed.

The truth of the matter did not surface until earlier this year when Li’s husband learned of the ritual and realised she had been scammed.

Wang also claimed only a ritual could solve Li’s marital issues and said a fee of 200,000 yuan (US$27,500) could cure her child’s headaches and repair her marriage. Photo: Weibo

Li initially refused to believe her husband’s accusations against the feng shui master and threatened to divorce him. However, her husband eventually persuaded her to report the matter to the police in May.

Police investigation confirmed Li had been the victim of a scam run by the salon owner and Wang who were arrested and the 200,000 yuan recovered and returned to Li.

The story went viral on mainland social media after it was reported on September 14 by local media outlets.

“I can’t believe there are still people who have these sorts of superstitious beliefs,” said one person on Douyin.

Another asked: “Why didn’t she take her child to the hospital?”

Stories involving magic, spirits and demons are common in China where many people remain deeply superstitious. Many of these stories involved cases of fraud and scams targeting desperate people who believe claims about spiritual healing and magic treatments.

Earlier this year, a Shanghai woman desperate to win back her boyfriend turned to “black magic” and was conned by a group of fake Chinese fortune-tellers into handing over 13,000 yuan (US$1,800).