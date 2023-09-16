No need to worry. No one is going to get hurt, except your wallet.

But help is at hand, as the Post presents its latest guide to the trendy phrases which are gaining currency on mainland social media.

In no time at all new words and expressions which began life in the digital realm are being used by your friends in real life, leaving you scratching your head in puzzlement.

A mixture of creativity and the need to box clever with the censors means the lexicon of slang used online in China is in a constant state of flux.

This term began trending in the stifling summer of 2022 when many people were overcome by the desire for an ice cream and would rush into a convenience shop and grab the first frozen treat that came to hand.

In many cases, once they reached the cashier they discovered the price was hefty but it was too late to turn back.

To avoid losing face, they paid up. However, the financial pain incurred for this quick hit of coolness felt so extreme the experience became known as an “ice cream assassin”.

This morphed and now anything with an unexpectedly whopping price has simply become known as an “assassin”.

Open blind box

Beijing-based toymaker Pop Mart’s blind boxes, which contain an unknown collectible toy costing more than 50 yuan (US$7) each, has popularised a blind box craze in China.

A fascination for gambling means young people find the uncertainty of opening a blind box is akin to winning the lottery.

The kick people get out of unexpected outcomes has spread to other products. It has even become commonly used in relation to choosing romantic partners and waking up to discover what the weather is like on any given day.

Need a break: take a pregnant pause with a “sitting-the-month” holiday. Photo: Shutterstock

Sitting-the-month style holiday

When on holiday, rest like a woman who is “sitting the month”.

The expression, which translates to zuo yue zi in Chinese, refers to the postpartum period of confinement new mothers go through after giving birth.

An increasing number of young Chinese are spending their holidays like they were “sitting the month”. This means they do not wash their face or hair, lie down throughout the holiday, eat extravagantly and disappear completely from work colleagues.

It is seen as an escape from burnout at work.

yyds

This four-lettered expression is definitely not an expletive or a cursing criticism. In fact, it is the biggest compliment a friend can give you.

A synonym for “awesome”, it is the abbreviation of yong yuan de shen, or “eternal God” and became viral after Chinese esports player Shiny Ruo referred to retired League of Legends star, Uzi, as such.

It also reflects an increasing use of abbreviations for sensitive phrases as a language of resistance against online censorship.

Hurt feelings are an awful thing and when they happen, you are probably experiencing a “break defence”. Photo: Shutterstock

Break defence

Translated to po fang in Chinese, this refers to moments when a person feels hurt.

As the Hollywood blockbuster Barbie reignited gender equality discussions in China, female filmgoers have documented “break defence” moments by men in the cinema.

A poster on the Chinese book and movie rating site Douban said a man was explaining scenes from Barbie to his female partner as they watched the movie together when another scene in the film mocked his actions exactly.

The man felt humiliated when his partner pointed this out and stormed out of the cinema in a huff. This was his po fang moment.

The term can also refer to when someone, male or female, is deeply moved by something and feels emotional.