Online celebrities in China have been particularly enthusiastic about its efficacy, including one who uses the alias, Cai Qianhua, and has almost 200,000 followers on Weibo.

The South Korean-inspired dietary plan – about which health experts are sceptical – involves taking supplements like coenzyme Q10, fish oil, lutein and vitamin D3, which online advocates say should be taken as a complete set.

The curiously named “sudden death nourishment plan” has gained traction on mainland social media amid growing concerns about the damaging effects of burning the candle at both ends and fears that doing so might kill you.

A new dietary fad is becoming all the rage with young people in China as they try to balance unhealthy lifestyle choices with staying alive.

She has even introduced her own variation of the plan, occasionally incorporating probiotics and collagen supplements.

24-hour party people: youngsters in China are worried about their “deadly” lifestyle choices. Photo: Shutterstock

“I have boundless energy and I feel great even with only four hours of sleep each day. I look radiant, and after two months, you can visibly see my face has become brighter,” Cai said.

The celebrity is not alone.

“The plan is truly remarkable. I no longer feel fatigued and I can work overtime and exercise for extended periods. I can’t help but wonder about the genius behind this idea,” wrote another person online whose post got more than 35,000 likes.

But while the craze has taken hold among young people, medical professionals are not so sure.

Wu Song, a researcher at the Institute of Materia Medica, at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, said that while supplements can be taken safely, they will have little clinical impact in preventing cases of sudden death.

Coenzyme Q10 is known to provide cardiovascular protection, while fish oil helps to lower blood lipids and prevent arteriosclerosis. Lutein helps in eye health and vitamin D3 helps the body absorb calcium and fend off infectious diseases.

Experts also say it is important not to oversimplify your diet and conclude that a varied diet is best all round.

“For those who indulge in late nights, unhealthy snacks, excessive drinking, smoking, no exercise and other unhealthy habits, it is crucial to include a reliable emergency doctor in your nourishment plan,” said Lu Xiao, an emergency department doctor at the Second Affiliated Hospital at the Zhejiang University School of Medicine, on Weibo.

Medical experts are sceptical and say a balanced diet and exercise are all you need to stay alive. Photo: Shutterstock

Another blogger, Doctor Xu Chao, an attending physician at a hospital affiliated with Shandong University, who has almost 4.2 million followers on Weibo, went further, labelling the scheme a “false sudden death prevention nourishment plan”.

“An authentic plan would involve adopting a healthy and regular diet, quitting smoking and drinking and avoiding staying up late. It would also include moderate exercise and weight control,” he wrote.