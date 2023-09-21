‘Heartbreaking’: careless China smoker whose tossed-away cigarette butt burned 4-month-old baby tracked down using DNA testing
- Police take DNA samples from every resident in building that burning cigarette was thrown from in search for culprit
- People on mainland social media slam ‘could not care less’ suspect whose actions left baby needing hospital treatment
A careless smoker who threw a lit cigarette butt out of a high-rise building in China which landed on and burned a four-month-old baby has been tracked down by police using DNA testing.
The infant’s mother, surnamed Huang, said she was carrying her daughter while walking near the building in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of Henan province in central China, when a burning cigarette butt landed on the baby’s neck.
Huang told the news website Pear Video that her baby immediately cried in pain and instinctively compressed her neck into her shoulders, making it difficult to remove the still-burning cigarette.
“Since it was very hot, my daughter withdrew her neck in a conditioned reflex. So the cigarette butt was tightly gripped between her neck and her shoulder,” she said.
When Huang eventually managed to ease the baby’s neck and shoulder apart, the remains of the cigarette were still smouldering, she added.
“My daughter cried fiercely and tears kept on streaming down her face.”
The mother said the wound festered and required hospital treatment.
The cigarette butt was handed over to the police who DNA tested everyone in the building.
According to the Pear Video report, a suspect was identified after police found a match with the fingerprints on the cigarette butt. The suspect has not been identified.
Zhang Jincan, a lawyer from the Henan Lingying Law Firm, said the accused will not only be ordered to pay compensation for the baby’s injury but will also be charged with throwing an object from a height.
The offence carries a penalty of up to a year in jail.
The baby’s ordeal has upset many people on mainland social media.
“The heartbreaking cries tore at everyone’s heart,” one person said.
“This kind of person lacks morals. They know this behaviour could cause bad results but carry on regardless,” said another.
Stories about police using DNA technology to track down offenders often make the news in China.
In June, police in the northeastern province of Jilin used DNA testing to find the alleged killer of a man who died 22 years ago in northern China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region.
While in 2016, shortly after the technology was adopted in Inner Mongolia, DNA testing was used to solve the mystery of a woman who died after eating meat she cooked at home herself.
Samples taken revealed that the woman’s brother had brought home a piece of meat he had tampered with. Police said the man had planned to use the tainted pork to poison and steal livestock from his neighbours.