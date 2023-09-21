A careless smoker who threw a lit cigarette butt out of a high-rise building in China which landed on and burned a four-month-old baby has been tracked down by police using DNA testing.

The infant’s mother, surnamed Huang, said she was carrying her daughter while walking near the building in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of Henan province in central China, when a burning cigarette butt landed on the baby’s neck.

Huang told the news website Pear Video that her baby immediately cried in pain and instinctively compressed her neck into her shoulders, making it difficult to remove the still-burning cigarette.

“Since it was very hot, my daughter withdrew her neck in a conditioned reflex. So the cigarette butt was tightly gripped between her neck and her shoulder,” she said.