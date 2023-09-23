A company team leader has been slammed by mainland social media for asking an employee to give up a concert by Mandopop King Jay Chou to attend an office bonding event.

The employee, a woman from central China’s Shanxi province, goes by the name @Aiyouweiya on Chinese social media platform Douban.

In early September, she complained her supervisor asked her to cancel her plan to go to Chou’s concert and instead join the company’s team-bonding trip scheduled for the same week.

Taiwanese singer and musician Jay Chou, known as the “King of Mandopop”, has been holding concerts around China since May as part of his The Carnival World Tour.