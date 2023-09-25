A Shiba Inu dog ate more than 70 ibuprofen tablets but his owner rapidly induced him to vomit and saved his life, amazing many on Chinese social media.

The owner, Liu, from Xiangtan in central China’s Hunan province, discovered her Shiba had escaped from his cage and eaten more than 70 ibuprofen pills while she was out saying goodbye to a friend.

“On returning home, I found the cage opened,” she told news platform China.com.cn in mid-September. “I found the chewed-up medicine box … and I instantly realised he must have swallowed the pills.”

Liu usually stored medications safely in a cabinet, but she left this pill box on a table because it had just been handed to her by her departing friend.