A pair of Chinese university students were condemned online after attending a stranger’s wedding to fill empty seats and only giving the newlyweds a modest monetary gift of less than US$30.

Xiaoxi, a junior-year student from Jiaxing in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, had the idea of “crashing a banquet” with a friend about a month ago and advertised their “services” on Xianyu, the second-hand trading platform, reported Jiupai News.

“Two well-behaved college students available. We can offer a monetary gift for attending, won’t be noisy or disruptive, will quietly eat to help create a vibe, and will leave quietly after the meal.”

To Xiaoxi’s satisfaction, a bride responded on September 13, extending an invitation to the students as “newly acquainted friends” to lift the wedding’s atmosphere because some of her invited friends couldn’t make it. She said she expected no gifts from the students.

The traditional wedding banquet is considered the most important aspect of a Chinese wedding and fish is always served, as in Chinese it sounds like the word “surplus”. Photo: Shutterstock

At the wedding banquet, Xiaoxi and her friend each took a 100-yuan (US$14) red envelope and presented them to the bride during the toast.