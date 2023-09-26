University pair invited to strangers’ wedding in China to create good vibe criticised online for less than US$30 cash gift but bride happy to have duo
- Xiaoxi says their gift may have been small but it symbolised their heartfelt wishes
- In China, red envelopes can contain hundreds of yuan for colleagues and thousands of yuan for close friends or family
A pair of Chinese university students were condemned online after attending a stranger’s wedding to fill empty seats and only giving the newlyweds a modest monetary gift of less than US$30.
Xiaoxi, a junior-year student from Jiaxing in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, had the idea of “crashing a banquet” with a friend about a month ago and advertised their “services” on Xianyu, the second-hand trading platform, reported Jiupai News.
“Two well-behaved college students available. We can offer a monetary gift for attending, won’t be noisy or disruptive, will quietly eat to help create a vibe, and will leave quietly after the meal.”
To Xiaoxi’s satisfaction, a bride responded on September 13, extending an invitation to the students as “newly acquainted friends” to lift the wedding’s atmosphere because some of her invited friends couldn’t make it. She said she expected no gifts from the students.
At the wedding banquet, Xiaoxi and her friend each took a 100-yuan (US$14) red envelope and presented them to the bride during the toast.
“It was our first time attending a stranger’s wedding banquet,” she later wrote to the bride. “It was an amazing experience. We were genuinely moved to see you are so happy. Our gift may have been small, but it symbolised our heartfelt wishes. We wish you a lifetime of harmony.”
She also mentioned that the banquet featured local specialties, primarily seafood, and she and her friend received a gift box containing wedding candies, a bottle of honey, a box of jujubes, and a packet of cigarettes.
Sharing this experience on social media on returning to school, Xiaoxi was hit with unexpected criticism from online viewers who saw the gift of 100 yuan as too small.
In response, Xiaoxi explained that as students, they couldn’t afford to give more, but she didn’t take the criticism too seriously.
“I’m not particularly skilled at socialising, and nothing like this has ever occurred in my college life before,” she posted. “It was an incredibly memorable and unique experience that I’ll always remember.”
Support and understanding poured in from some online observers.
“It sounds amazing,” noted one online. “First, they were invited. Second, they gave what they could afford. I think both the bride and these kids did nothing wrong. Society needs to be understanding.”