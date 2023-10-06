Zhang told White Deer Video about her anxiety and frustration, saying: “I have been feeling quite anxious lately due to the autumn job hunt. Having applied to many companies, I have yet to receive any interview invitations.”

Since graduation, she has faced many challenges in finding a job.

According to White Deer Video, the girl, surnamed Zhang, from Xuzhou in the southeastern province of Jiangsu, is a third-year graduate from the China University of Mining and Technology.

A boyfriend in China who crafted a unique job offer to lift the spirits of his graduate girlfriend who was struggling to find work has captured the imagination of mainland social media.

In a loving move to reduce her distress, the job-hunting woman’s boyfriend came up with a novel way of lifting her spirits.

The stressed-out girlfriend had sent off numerous job applications but received no offers of work in return. Photo: Shutterstock

It came in the form of an ingenious job offer from a fictional firm he created called the “HWHL (Happy Wife Happy Life) Love Wife Co. Ltd”.

An “acceptance” letter began with a heartwarming message.

“We are pleased to inform you that, due to your outstanding professional abilities and excellent overall qualities, you have passed the company’s interview assessment.

“You will join Love Wife Co. Ltd as the CEO. I warmly welcome you to the Love Wife family,” the letter said.

The proposed start date was lovingly set for September 29, 2023, the couple’s engagement day.

It further specified: “Before attending the welcome party, please pay attention to receiving the following items provided by me: bride price, jewellery, engagement ring, and diamond ring.”

Finally, the offer states that the company will provide shared dormitories and instructs the recipient to contact the company’s human resources manager with any inquiries.

A grateful Zhang said: “When I received it, I found it a bit funny, but I was also deeply touched.”

She also expressed her gratitude on her personal Xiaohongshu account, saying: “Sometimes I really feel that time is always pushing me forward when I’m not ready. Although failure is the norm, I’m grateful to have my boyfriend to mend and patch things up.”

According to White Deer Video, her boyfriend is a first-year PhD student at the prestigious Zhejiang University and they have been classmates since their first year of secondary school.

The university student couple, who are now destined to tie the knot, have known each other since secondary school. Photo: Shutterstock

The unconventional demonstration of support amazed many on mainland social media.

One person said: “What a great boyfriend! So romantic!”

“Seeing others happy genuinely brings a smile to my face. You two please stay together and be happy until death,” added another.

In a similar story from August, a 24-year-old woman, surnamed Liu, from Shandong province in eastern China, was diagnosed with severe kidney disease while preparing for postgraduate exams, and received dedicated support from her boyfriend.

Their five-year relationship flourished as he remained devoted, even sleeping outside her hospital room, strengthening their bond and defying her initial proposal that they end their relationship.