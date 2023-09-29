It is understood that the mother, surnamed Hu, was angry because her daughter spilled ice cream on her clothes.

The situation turns ugly when she picks up a nearby chair, which she clearly intends to use to discipline her daughter, before a waiter, surnamed Jiang, and his colleagues intervene.

In a viral video, the mother is seen losing her cool with her crying daughter in a Western restaurant in Changsha in the central province of Hunan.

A restaurant waiter in China who stopped a mother hitting her daughter with a chair then posted footage of the incident online has lost his job and been forced to give the woman 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) in compensation, sparking anger on social media.

The video was posted online by Jiang, angering Hu, who confront him at the restaurant on several occasions.

Video footage posted online shows the woman kicking her daughter. Photo: Baidu

Jiang told the Public Channel of Guizhou Radio TV Station: “After I posted the video, she came to the restaurant the next morning to create a scene. Following that, we negotiated at the police station the entire day.

“The next day she returned, causing another disturbance at our restaurant. The police took her away and after they reprimanded her, she came back to our restaurant again.

“She even threatened to end her life inside the restaurant and also threatened to do so at the police station,” said Jiang.

On September 19, Jiang said he was deeply concerned about potential disruptions at his workplace and had voluntarily resigned from his job.

“After this incident happened, I was afraid it would cause significant losses to the restaurant, so I resigned. I lost my job and had to pay her 10,000 yuan in compensation,” he said.

A Civil Dispute Mediation Agreement issued by the Yuhua Branch of the Changsha Municipal Public Security Bureau confirmed that Jiang had compensated the woman, citing mental damage compensation and medical expenses as reasons.

The incident has triggered anger online.

A group of restaurant staff, led by waiter Jiang, intervene to stop the woman’s attack on her daughter. Photo: Baidu

One commenter said: “It seems benefits are being distributed based on who creates the most fuss. The mother has already endangered her child’s safety, and the police should have acted against her. Instead, the one who captured the video ends up resigning and paying 10,000 yuan.”

“OK, posting it online may not be ideal, but the fact that the aggressive individual faced no repercussions is indeed baffling,” added another.

A third pointed out: “Being a Good Samaritan comes at a really high cost.”