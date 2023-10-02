It was part of a campaign to showcase Chaoshan culture and was organised around the theme – Shenzhen Fashion Wins Power.

The shoot, by the firm CIQI CHINA, which is based in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, southeastern China, sparked fury among villagers in Chaoshan and online, according to a report by southcn.com.

A new media company in China has been accused of cultural disrespect after it staged a photo shoot in which models were perched upon traditional altars inside an ancestral hall.

They stood on traditional “Eight Immortals” tables in Chaoshan’s ancestral hall, striking various poses while holding lanterns adorned with Chinese characters.

Traditional ancestral halls are considered sacred in many parts of China. Photo: 163.com

The tables were also decorated with flowers in vases and lanterns featuring keywords like Shenzhen Fashion Week, Shenzhen Fashion Wins Power and Third Season.

The images quickly went viral, provoking strong criticism on social media, particularly from people in Chaoshan.

Many considered them an unforgivable offence against Chaoshan people and their cultural heritage, accusing the company of “treating ignorance as fashion.”

In Chaoshan culture, ancestral halls are seen as places in which to honour the contributions and virtues of ancestors, preserve family histories while cherishing memories, uniting clans and symbolising cultural continuity.

The Eight Immortals tables are used to place offerings and incense candles during significant events such as ancestor worship ceremonies, weddings and funerals.

In the wake of the backlash, Ning Mimi, the initiator and chief planner of the project, issued an apology via CIQI CHINA’s official account on Xiaohongshu, a social media platform.

“I’m deeply sorry for the trouble caused by my lack of rigour in content creation, production, and management,” the apology said.

“My team and I have the utmost respect for Chaoshan culture and deeply admire Chaoshan people who have grown up in such a culturally rich environment.

“We are committed to continuously learning about Chaoshan culture. This commitment remains unchanged.”

“We will enhance our working approach and treat every project with humility, rigour and sincerity,” it went on.

However, the statement failed to quell the controversy.

By the time of writing it had attracted nearly 2,000 comments, most of which criticised the brand.

“Chaoshan people welcome friendly cultural exchanges and the promotion of our culture. However, from your photos, it is evident that you did not actually understand it. Respect is mutual. You have offended local people and yet still demand their respect in return? ” said one comment.

Models had their photos taken as they stood on top of altar tables, angering locals. Photo: 163.com

Others accused the company of randomly mixing cultural symbols to attract attention.

“Anyone with even a basic understanding of traditional culture would not jump on an altar. You chose a traditional cultural theme just because of the recent trend among young people of showing heightened interest in worship.”

Some said the firm had not only disrespected Chaoshan culture but Chinese culture as a whole.

“You want to profit from culture, yet you lack culture,” another person said.