The revelations of a five-year-old boy in China who told his mother he was happy because he had not been hit by his kindergarten teachers for a whole day has shocked the mainland public.

The physical abuse was reported to police in Qingdao in eastern China’s Shandong province by the boy’s mother, surnamed Sun, in July.

Three kindergarten staff members have been sacked for repeatedly abusing the boy, the Huashang Daily reported.

The mother first became suspicious on July 3 when her son told her a teacher had told him to take the following day off because she thought he was “too annoying”.