In a social media post under the name Zhenmei Beauty, the couple said the homestay host initially accused them of smearing his name online but eventually refunded them.

Their discovery, which prompted a police investigation, has led to travel warnings and tips from experts on how to avoid being spied upon while relaxing on holiday.

The couple said on the social media platform Xiaohongshu that a hidden camera had been installed inside a wall power socket at the homestay in Kota Kinabalu in Sabah.

A newly-wed couple from China whose Malaysian honeymoon was ruined after they discovered a hidden spy camera pointed at their bed in an Airbnb homestay have told how the host initially accused them of online “smears”.

They added that Airbnb has removed the listing of the apartment involved but others linked to the host were still available.

The couple found the tiny camera hidden in a wall socket under a desk in their homestay bedroom in Sabah. Photo: YouTube/@Oriental Daily News Malaysia

Malaysia’s Tourism Minister Tiong King Sing said on September 24 that stern action would be taken against homestay operators or registered owners if they break the law.

Zhenmei Beauty said her husband discovered the spy camera in a routine sweep after they checked in at 3am.

She said it was secretly installed between two USB ports in a wall power socket and pointed directly at the bed.

She immediately contacted the homestay host via the booking platform Airbnb but received no initial reply.

The room was booked from Lavin’s Homestay, which has several B&Bs in Sabah, priced at 400 yuan (US$55) a night, for three nights.

She said they dared not take off their clothes or have a bath that night and moved to another hotel the next day.

The couple went to the police on September 7 and officers told them the host had been contacted and they should delete their social media posts on the subject.

They deleted the posts but decided to post again on their return to China to warn other people.

Malaysian news agency Bernama reported on September 23 that Kota Kinabalu police chief assistant commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah denied the couple were asked to delete their posts.

He added that preliminary investigations at the homestay had led to the seizure of “several items”, adding that officers were “working on identifying the suspect”.

Zhenmei Beauty said they did not know who installed the camera.

The couple’s second post has received hundreds of comments, many from people in Malaysia who questioned the safety of the country’s homestays and urged local officials to deal with the matter seriously.

“Thank you for posting this. Such incidents are not often seen in Malaysia and the public should be aware of this,” a person from Malaysia said.

“Whoever installed the camera should be punished severely, or it will stop many tourists from coming to Malaysia,” said another.

Security experts have advised people to use a torch light to make close-up inspections of sockets, walls and plugs. Photo: YouTube/@Oriental Daily News Malaysia

On the website of Malaysia’s e-commerce platform Lazada a variety of hidden spy cameras, including pen cameras, power bank cameras and wall power socket cameras, can be found for sale.

Xue Lang, a security expert from Beijing-based Haibao Yudun security consulting company, told Science and Technology Daily that spy cameras in hotels are mostly hidden in wall sockets, keyholes, smoke detectors and electrical equipment such as television remote and desk lamps.

He advised people to check places with holes using a flashlight close-up.