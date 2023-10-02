Death by drinking: man in China dies after speed-downing litre of strong liquor at office party in bid to win US$2,700 contest prize
- Company boss sets off boozy party competition which offers cash prizes for drinking ‘prowess’
- Contest ends in tragedy after staffer downs litre of strong Chinese baijiu in just 10 minutes before dying in hospital
The death of a man in China who downed a litre of strong liquor in just 10 minutes during a work drinking contest to win a 20,000-yuan (US$2,700) prize has shocked mainland social media.
The Southern Metropolis Daily reported the victim, surnamed Zhang, worked for a company in Shenzhen in southeastern Guangdong province, and had attended a team-building dinner in July.
His boss, surnamed Yang, initiated the drinking competition during the dinner, pledging a 20,000-yuan reward for anyone who could outdrink Zhang.
“After Zhang toasted at the boss’s table and returned, his boss openly proposed a reward of 5,000 yuan to anyone who could drink more than Zhang,” a colleague said. “No one responded until he increased the amount to 10,000 yuan.”
“Zhang then inquired about the stakes if he won the contest. Yang said if Zhang won he would be awarded 20,000 yuan. However, if he lost, he would have to pay 10,000 yuan to treat the whole company to afternoon tea.”
Yang then chose several employees, including his driver, to compete against Zhang.
One participant said Zhang drank around a litre of strong Chinese baijiu spirit in about 10 minutes.
He collapsed and was taken to Shenzhen Junlong Hospital where he was diagnosed with severe alcohol poisoning, aspiration pneumonia, suffocation and cardiac arrest, according to the hospital’s critical condition notice.
Despite intensive medical efforts, he died on August 3.
The day after the drinking bout, the company shut down.
“Due to unforeseen complications arising from the dinner last night, the company is officially dissolving today,” a representative said in the company’s WeChat group.
Shenzhen police are investigating the incident.
The tragedy intensified online criticism of China’s entrenched “drinking table culture”.
“In many parts of our country a culture still exists where, during feasts or dinners, if a guest doesn’t drink or drinks too little, it is perceived as a lack of hospitality or a loss of face,” one commenter said. “When will this harmful tradition of forcing people to drink change?”
Chinese influencers, hoping to boost online traffic, have also died because of excessive drinking during live-streams.
In June, a 26-year-old influencer, known as Zhongyuanhuangge, died after gulping down two bottles of liquor during a live-streamed drinking challenge.
Another influencer, Sanqiange, 34, died in May after drinking four bottles of alcohol during a live broadcast.