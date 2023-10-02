The death of a man in China who downed a litre of strong liquor in just 10 minutes during a work drinking contest to win a 20,000-yuan (US$2,700) prize has shocked mainland social media.

The Southern Metropolis Daily reported the victim, surnamed Zhang, worked for a company in Shenzhen in southeastern Guangdong province, and had attended a team-building dinner in July.

His boss, surnamed Yang, initiated the drinking competition during the dinner, pledging a 20,000-yuan reward for anyone who could outdrink Zhang.

“After Zhang toasted at the boss’s table and returned, his boss openly proposed a reward of 5,000 yuan to anyone who could drink more than Zhang,” a colleague said. “No one responded until he increased the amount to 10,000 yuan.”