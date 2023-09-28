Liang, who was born in the 1990s, recalled that the following weeks were the darkest time of his life.

Liang’s story began in January 2020 when he was tinkering with his customised scooter. As he tested out a modified gear inside the scooter, the machine exploded, severing his left leg in the process, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Now, Liang Kaiyu, from eastern China’s Shandong province, who is known as the real-life Iron Man, is working to help others with similar disabilities make new achievements.

A former mechanical engineer in China with only one leg has turned his disability into a superpower by using his skills to modify his prosthetic limb, allowing him to run and swim faster than ordinary people.

“I was extremely pessimistic as I didn’t see any hope for my future,” he said in the interview. “I couldn’t imagine what my family could do and what sort of job I could do in the future.”

Like many other amputees, Liang was fitted with an artificial leg, but he soon found himself making changes to the prosthetic using his expertise as a mechanical engineer.

After he began posting his handiwork online, some internet observers started providing encouraging feedback. Soon, Liang felt his attitude changing, as though he had reached a turning point.

“I was not so depressed anymore. I just concentrated on walking exercises and modifying prosthetic limbs,” he said.

At first, Liang’s modifications were intended to make everyday tasks, like walking and putting on trousers and shoes, easier and more efficient. But before long, he was compelled to make his artificial limb “cool and fashionable”.

Liang’s modifications were initially intended to make everyday tasks, like walking and putting on trousers and shoes, easier, but he soon found himself making his artificial limb “cool and fashionable”. Photo Baidu

Since then, Liang has branched out into making customised prosthetics for other amputees.

Some of his artificial legs sport dazzling lights, and one model resembles the famous prosthetics worn by former Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius – known as the “Blade Runner”. Liang’s version features electric effects that can display colourful patterns and words.

Liang has even invented a prosthetic leg with a propeller to help him swim faster.

“I hope, through my work, other disabled people without legs can realise that we can do many things like ordinary people. We can also do sports and can even run or swim faster than them.

“I will never surrender to life. It is me that controls my life, not God,” he said.

Liang has even invented a prosthetic leg with a propeller to help him swim faster. Photo: Baidu

On the Douyin social media platform, Liang’s account has attracted 30,000 followers, 700,000 likes, and tens of thousands of comments cheering him on.

“Your videos are my most favourite ones on Douyin. Keep up your good work!” one follower said.

“I hope you can continue spreading more positive energy to help other prosthetic leg wearers not feel inferior,” commented another.

“You are physically disabled but mentally strong. You are so cool! You’ve also helped many people,” another follower remarked.

People with prosthetic legs often trend on mainland social media with inspiring life stories.

Li Yuanyuan, a former champion disabled cyclist, became an online celebrity last year after live-streaming sessions with her husband to sell seafood.

Xie Haifeng, a survivor of the deadly 2008 Sichuan earthquake, who lost his leg in the disaster, has since become a professional dancer with a troupe in southwestern China’s Sichuan province. In his spare time, he gives inspirational speeches to young students.