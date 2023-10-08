The time and location of the dive are not clear, but Luo was with a few friends at the time.

She was left in a month-long coma before regaining consciousness, Sichuan Guancha reported.

The extreme sports enthusiast, surnamed Luo, in her early 30s, from Guangdong province in southeastern China, tied lead weights to her waist to seek excitement and sank to the bottom of the sea.

The story of a thrill-seeking woman who almost died after overloading herself with lead weights while diving has shocked mainland social media.

Despite enjoying herself, Luo felt unfulfilled because she was completing her tasks with ease. It was then she came up with the idea of putting lead weights on her waist, to make deeper, thrill-seeking dives.

“I did not know my breathing device was running out of battery and I failed to take the lead weights off, which made me sink to the sea bottom,” Luo told Sichuan Guancha.

The extreme sports enthusiast lapsed into a deep coma which lasted a month. Photo: Weibo

Luckily, a friend noticed that the warning light from the breathing device was flashing.

He immediately moved close to Luo to check what had happened and discovered that Luo had passed out, at which point he got her out of the water.

“I had no heartbeat for four minutes,” Luo said.

Her friend performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Luo and helped send her to Guangdong 999 Brain Hospital.

The doctor there, Zhong Shuisheng, said Luo was in a deep coma when she was admitted. She was also displaying symptoms of having had an epileptic fit.

After about a month of treatment she recovered consciousness and is now able to walk with help.

“It’s a medical miracle,” Zhong added.

At the time of writing, her story had attracted 39,000 comments on Douyin.

One online observer asked: “Oh Jesus, how can she have the idea of tying lead weights to herself?”

“If I were that friend, I couldn’t imagine how scared and shocked I would be,” said another.

“She should be thankful for her friend,” a third wrote.

Doctor Zhong Shuisheng described Luo’s recovery as a “miracle”. Photo: Weibo

Stories involving death-defying sports often go viral in China.

In June, a 156kg influencer in central China died on the second day of a fitness boot camp, raising concerns about extreme workouts and dieting.

In May 2021, 21 runners were found dead after being caught in a sudden storm during Yellow River Stone Forest 100km Trail Race in Gansu province in northcentral China.

The Chinese government banned all ultramarathon-style races as a result.