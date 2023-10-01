Police in China launched an investigation into a beauty salon after a 17-year-old intern claimed she was forced to bathe and massage male clients, including massaging their genitals.

The student, surnamed Wang, who is taking a beauty and hairdressing course at a vocational school in southwestern China’s Chongqing municipality, began her internship at Yongqi Beauty Salon on July 1.

Despite an agreement between her school and the salon, which stipulates students are not expected to carry out body care duties for clients of the opposite gender, Wang said a manager told her she must or she would be fired.

The girl confided in her teacher who dismissed her concerns, telling her to go to another teacher, but the school has so far not intervened.

When the student said she was groped by a male client, the manager was unsympathetic. Photo: The Paper

An online exchange between the girl and the salon manager showed Wang made it clear she did not want to serve male customers.