Historically, during times of economic hardship, boys were given names like Tiedan, or iron egg, Ergou, second dog, and Gousheng, dog’s remnant, due to the belief that children with harsh names were more likely to thrive.

For example, female monikers such as Shengnan, or win over men, and Zhaodi, calling for a son, have been criticised for perpetuating misogyny and a preference for sons over daughters.

Changing social mores have prompted a passionate discussion on mainland social media – and a shift from traditional conventions – surrounding the naming of children in China.

Here, the Post provides a guide to some modern trends that shape the naming of children in today’s China.

Characters from TV drama series are proving a popular source of child names for parents: Photo: Netflix

Five Elements

Of course, tradition has not gone completely out of vogue.

Many Chinese parents often factor in the Five Elements based on the time and location of birth plus the zodiac year to select Chinese characters which harmonise the elements.

The Chinese Five Elements encompass metal, wood, water, fire and earth and are perceived as being fundamental to everything in the universe, each representing distinct energies that interplay and influence one another.

Achieving harmony and balance among these five elements is believed to foster positive energy, auspiciousness, prosperity and a smoother path in life.

For instance, if a child is believed to lack the wood element, names containing characters that signify such might be preferred, such as Lin and Sen, which both mean forest, nurturing the hope for a fortunate life.

Names which reflect the virtues of a carefree and beautiful life are also gaining currency. Photo: Shutterstock

Idol dramas

Fictional characters from popular dramas and novels have become a new muse for many parents.

They seek to capture the vibe of dominant CEO male characters and the artistic, tender and beautiful images of female leads by bestowing similar names upon their children.

For example, boys may have names like Gao Yusheng and Li Yixuan, while for girls Cui Zhiyao and Cheng Wanxin might be chosen.

Tradition has not been completely lost with classic poetry being factored into name choices. Photo: Shutterstock

Ancient poetry

Classical Chinese poetry has also become a source of inspiration.

For instance, Meng Wanzhou, the name of the CFO of Huawei is thought to draw inspiration from a poem written by Li Qingzhao during the Song dynasty (960-1279), which reads: “Boarding the returning dinghy after the gaiety.”

Another name Yunshu, or cloud and leisure, is also highly regarded as a beautiful choice for a girl. It is also derived from Chinese poetry and signifies a broad and carefree mindset.

Considering English

In a shrinking world, many parents anticipate that their children will study abroad and pay attention to how names might sound in English.

For instance, Shi Ting, is traditionally considered a melodious name possessing a poetic and graceful meaning in Chinese. However, let’s just say it does not quite work in English.

Gender equality is also playing its part as social mores change, with many mums and dads combining their names to make that of their child. Photo: Shutterstock

Mum and dad meet

Modern Chinese naming also reflects gender equality with many families incorporating both the mother and father’s surnames into that of their child.

Consider the combination of surnames Su and Lin, add the character Jian, or meet, and you create the name Su Jianlin.

This not only honours both parents but also denotes deeper sentiments of love, drawing inspiration from the famous poetic Chinese line: “If life could remain as our first encounter.”