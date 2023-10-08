A toy that is popular with young children on mainland China and is used as a “stress-reliever” is causing deep concern, with child behavioural experts warning it could encourage violence.

The vividly colourful plastic toy knife, nicknamed “Carrot Knife”, has been selling well online and in stores across the country in recent weeks. Some outlets have already sold 100,000 of the toys, which cost from as little as two yuan (28 US cents) to about 20 yuan.

Some are so small they can be gripped in the palm of a child’s hand while others are as long as a metre. They can also be extended to different sizes and turned into different shapes. Some come with luminous devices and some are pistol-shaped. Others can be attached to a mobile phone case.

There are various ways of playing with the Carrot Knife, with the most common being to hold it, shake it around, and then let the blade drop out of its sheath. Youngsters then mimic stabbing actions with it – some even jab at their friends as part of a game.

Youngsters mimic stabbing actions with the knife and claim it helps relieve stress. Photo: Douyin

Children say the toy is fun and can help them feel better when they are playing with it.