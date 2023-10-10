The story of a trio of young children in China who were pulled over by the police for driving a toy car on a main road has delighted millions on mainland social media.

Surveillance video of the incident has attracted 4 million views on Douyin, the mainland equivalent of TikTok, after it was posted on the official account of police in Dayao county, in southwestern China’s Yunnan province on October 6.

The three children, two of whom appeared to be around six years old and one who was even younger, were enjoying a ride in an electric toy car outside their residential compound when they were stopped by a police car.

One of the officers told them they were breaking the law by “driving an overloaded vehicle without licence”.

Surveillance footage captures the children in the toy car being followed by a police vehicle. Photo: Douyin

In a cute response to police questioning, a boy from the group replied: “Our car is not overloaded because it has four seats, plus a boot.”