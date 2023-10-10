From the entrance of the wedding hall the bride is seen walking slowly towards her husband-to-be and, as she reaches him, tapping him lightly on his back.

An online video shows the groom from behind as he waits for his bride to exchange their vows at a venue in Bozhou, Anhui province in eastern China.

The surprise tribute not only moved her husband, it also touched the hearts of many on mainland social media.

They say that school days are the best of your life and a Chinese bride evidently thought so after she walked down the aisle wearing the uniform she wore when she met her beau as a student 11 years ago.

When the groom spins around he is clearly taken by surprise at the sight of her outfit. Instead of a traditional wedding gown, she is wearing a school uniform top with jeans and black shoes, and her hair is neatly tied in a schoolgirl ponytail.

As the groom spun round to see his wife-to-be at the nuptials, he was delighted to see her in the uniform she wore all those years ago. Photo: Douyin

The groom cannot hide his emotions and is evidently delighted and overwhelmed, shedding tears as he pulls his wife-to-be into a tight embrace.

The following day, the young man shared his feelings on social media platform Douyin: “In that moment, everything felt so familiar. I had expected to see her in a wedding dress, instead, I was greeted by the girl I fell in love with 11 years ago.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude that we’ve made it to this day,” he wrote.

A childhood friend of the groom, revealed how the couple began dating while they were still at secondary school and told of the challenges their relationship had faced since.

“They went through a long-distance relationship…sometimes across different countries. Finally, they both made it and got married,” he said.

The love story struck a chord with online observers, evoking a sense of nostalgia for young romance and consolidating a belief in the enduring power of love.

“He married his own youth,” one person commented.

“The meaning behind this school uniform is much stronger than any wedding gown,” another wrote.

The happy and emotional couple embrace before exchanging their wedding vows. Photo: Douyin

“How wonderful it is! Even when a man reaches success, dressed in a suit and polished shoes, looking back, it’s still the girl from his student days whom he cherishes most by his side,” a third said.

“When you turned around and hugged her, we all cried”, another enthused, adding: “From campus to wedding hall, you defeated the challenges of a long-distance relationship.

“This is what we all innocently yearned for at our graduation. Only those who have experienced this arduous journey can truly understand. I sincerely wish you both a lifetime of happiness!”