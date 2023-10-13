A Chinese woman has attracted 6 million followers on social media for her ambitious plan to try 100 different jobs – for just a day each.

The woman, in her 20s, identified herself as Chizao on social media, from Sichuan province, southwestern China, has so far tried 30 jobs, including firefighter, opera singer, delivery rider, and waiting tables in a teahouse.

Chizao resigned from her full-time job at a media company where she had been working for years since graduating because she felt her dull, repetitive routine had made her less curious about the world.

Unsure what to do next, she decided to experience 100 jobs, each for one day, to gain an insight into a range of professions.

Chizao said the purpose of her plan is to share with others that different professions are equally beautiful and deserve respect and her efforts earned her 6 million fans online. Photo: Toutiao

Unsurprisingly, Chizao found many employers reluctant to employ somebody for only a day while also filming the entire process. After countless rejections, she was eventually taken on as an assistant in a pet shop.