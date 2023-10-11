A heartwarming video of a six-year-old girl making an emotional speech at her 25-year-old sister’s wedding went viral on social media in China.

The bride, surnamed Zhu, from Shandong province in eastern China, is seen crying and laughing at the same time as she watches her young sibling bestow blessings on her and the groom during the ceremony.

Looking angelic in a white dress, the little girl, who is acting as the ring-bearer, stands before the newly married couple clasping a microphone and declaring the love she has for her big sister.

“Let me, on behalf of my dear father and mother, extend my best wishes. Congratulations on your wedding and eternal love,” she says, tears streaming down her cheeks as she turns to look at the couple.