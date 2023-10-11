Sobbing girl, 6, tells big sister’s husband ‘take good care of her’ during wedding speech, moving guests and Chinese social media
- Guests are amused and moved as little girl makes emotional speech during beloved sibling’s wedding ceremony
- ‘Hope you can...love her and protect her. Can you?’ child demands of new brother-in-law
A heartwarming video of a six-year-old girl making an emotional speech at her 25-year-old sister’s wedding went viral on social media in China.
The bride, surnamed Zhu, from Shandong province in eastern China, is seen crying and laughing at the same time as she watches her young sibling bestow blessings on her and the groom during the ceremony.
Looking angelic in a white dress, the little girl, who is acting as the ring-bearer, stands before the newly married couple clasping a microphone and declaring the love she has for her big sister.
“Let me, on behalf of my dear father and mother, extend my best wishes. Congratulations on your wedding and eternal love,” she says, tears streaming down her cheeks as she turns to look at the couple.
“Hope you can take good care of my sister, love her and protect her. Can you?” The little girl challenges her brother-in-law in the speech.
Wiping away her tears with a tissue, the groom leans forward and gently takes the microphone from his young sister-in-law before responding to her question.
“Yes, I can. Don’t worry,” he reassures her.
The little girl then turns to the guests and wishes them a life full of happiness, sunshine and good health, before bowing her thanks.
Many guests, who had at first been amused by a child making a speech, also ended up weeping.
Zhu, who said the siblings are very close despite the 19-year age gap, confided she was surprised when she first noticed her young sister crying as she was being passed the wedding rings on stage during the ceremony.
“I probably have mixed feelings. It makes me want to cry and laugh,” she said.
The touching story captured the hearts of people on mainland social media, with one commenting: “She’s an adorable girl. She even remembers all the lines.”
Another wrote: “How beautiful is sisterhood!”
Stories about sibling love and connection are popular in China and frequently go viral when shared on social media.
Last month, a nine-year-old girl in southeastern China who was dreading saying goodbye to her university-bound sister, wrote her a box of letters to read whenever she felt homesick.
In 2019, a secondary school student from eastern China donated bone marrow to her seven-year-old brother, who has a rare form of anaemia, even missing taking her national college entrance exam to care for him.