After saying she had tried the option out, she added: “It’s not just free from the smell of smoke, better than internet cafes, but you don’t have to worry about your luggage as the nurses will take care of it for you.”

The blogger claimed that staying overnight in an oxygen room in a top hospital was both comfortable and affordable.

According to Jiupai News, the suggestion was shared on Xiaohongshu, a social media platform, in a post titled “Ingenious tips for extremely budget-friendly overnight stays when travelling”.

A blogger in China has drawn sharp criticism from doctors and ignited an online storm after suggesting that budget travellers save money by sleeping in the oxygen rooms of top hospitals for as little as 30 yuan (US$4) a night.

The blogger strongly advised choosing top hospitals, comparing them to “five-star hotels that guarantee excellent service and comfort.”

The online influencer suggested bargain-hunting tourists feign sickness so they can spend a cheap night in top hospitals like the West Taihu Hospital in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Getty Images

Her post then provided a detailed step-by-step guide on how to take advantage of emergency services and access the oxygen room.

“Visit the hospital at around 10 o’clock at night (because you don’t need to wait in line), head directly to the emergency room window, and register for the internal medicine department. The registration fee is roughly around 10 yuan (US$1.4).”

She went on: “Proceed to the hospital’s triage desk to measure your blood pressure and body temperature. Don’t rush into the emergency room for treatment. Instead, find a restroom and start washing up.

“When you see the doctor, if they ask you where your discomfort is, just say you’re having a bit of difficulty breathing and coughing. Ask for some oxygen, no need for medication.”

The blogger then said: “The doctor will provide you with an oxygen tube and an oxygen tank. You can set the oxygen duration according to your sleep time, feel free to breathe as long as you want. The cost of oxygen is about 3 yuan per hour.”

The post immediately triggered an online backlash.

“Shame on you! Give the emergency patients a chance to survive!” said one angry online observer.

“I have a better idea. Why not go sleep at the mortuary? It’s less crowded, plus you get free beds and free air conditioning,” quipped another.

The anger continued on October 9, when Wang Dongsheng, vice president of Taizhou First People’s Hospital in the eastern province of Zhejiang, said that there was a high demand for emergency room beds that are meant for treating genuine patients.

Wang said a healthy person registering and staying overnight in the emergency department was taking resources from those in real need.

An online medical influencer, known as “Dr Zeng who performed hernia surgery” and who has more than 3 million followers on Weibo, described the practice as unwise, even from a bargain-hunting traveller’s perspective.

He said emergency departments are often crowded with patients suffering from various diseases, leading to coughing, vomiting and painful moans that make it difficult for people to rest peacefully.

A boom in domestic tourism in China has led to a growing number of “experts” dishing out travel advice online. Photo: AFP

Wasting medical resources is not only a serious ethical issue, it is also potentially illegal.

According to the Public Security Administration Punishment Law, penalties can be up to five days of detention or a fine of up to 500 yuan (US$70) in minor cases.

In one case in June 2022, a man, surnamed Li, from the southwestern province of Sichuan was sentenced to six months in prison for making hundreds of unjustified calls to police and medical emergency hotlines.