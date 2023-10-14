It was posted on Douyin by the hotel’s owner, @Nidexiaotaiyangya, who said the room was one of the dozens of themed rooms in her 20,000-square-metre horror-themed hotel, called Kuimeilou.

The clip went viral last week, attracting more than 4 million views on Douyin, the mainland equivalent of TikTok.

A video clip of the spooky dwelling in southwestern China’s Chongqing municipality, reveals it to contain traditional Chinese funeral elements such as coffins, urns and wreaths.

A hell-themed hotel in China which has turned a room into a real-life Chinese-style funeral hall has shocked many people on mainland social media.

According to Kuimeilou’s introduction on Meituan’s local listing app Dazhong Dianping, it is an immersive mystery game theatre that provides accommodation.

The room is filled with ghostly decorations and also contains centrally-operated mechanical devices to scare and shock guests. Photo: Douyin

The decorations of whole six-storey building are based on an original mystery story set in 1930s China, in which more than 30 members of staff work as non-player characters (NPCs).

The facility has also installed a variety of interactive mechanical devices that invite people to solve mystery problems.

A member of hotel staff told the Post that Kuimeilou can be seen as a large-scale version of ju ben sha, or script mystery games, which have become popular among young people in recent years.

He said the coffin room is one of the theatre’s three most hair-raising features, along with a ghost marriage-themed honeymoon room and a room containing dozens of dolls.

Normal beds are provided in the room as well as several mechanical coffins which can move to surprise guests.

All the devices are controlled and operated by staff between 5pm and 1am each day.

The hotel owner said the safest place in the rooms are the normally decorated toilets.

The coffin room costs 999 yuan (US$137) per night. The theatre also has three other ranks of rooms, with the cheapest priced at 499 yuan.

The member of staff, who prefers to remain anonymous, told the Post that guests may opt out of the game at anytime by contacting customer service staff to turn off the devices or change to a less scary room.

Local officials described the experience provided at the hotel as appropriate, as the law allows horror-themed decorations.

Devilish detail: the room even has urns placed on a table to make the immersive death experience complete. Photo: Douyin

Online, people reacted to the coffin room with a mixture of shock and curiosity.

“Can anyone really fall asleep in a room like this?” said one person on Douyin.

“I sell coffins for a living and I am scared of this room,” said another.

“Having seen the images of your rooms, I think it is safest just to stay in the bathroom,” joked a third.