Naked punishment: woman jailed for 8 months in China for stripping husband’s mistress and parading her through streets nude as friends beat her up
- Wife and 3 friends beat woman, tear off her clothes, sprinkle pepper on her body and force her through crowds
- Incident viewed 120 million times on Weibo alone as some ask why husband was not punished instead
A woman who took revenge on her husband’s lover by stripping her naked and parading her through the streets, has been sentenced to eight months in prison.
A court in Jiang county in southwestern Guizhou province found the wife, surnamed Xu, guilty after she humiliated the woman said to be the mistress of her cheating husband.
Xu told how, last year, neighbours had alerted her to the alleged infidelity, so she began following her spouse.
In November, Xu saw her husband enter a flat and stay there for some time. Assuming there was a woman in there, she called three female friends for backup.
The four women barged into the home, where they found a woman, whose surname is Yao, who they believed was having an affair with the husband.
They beat her up and tore off her clothes before sprinkling pepper on her body. The four women then forced the naked woman outside and paraded her up and down the street.
Yao was made to endure the public humiliation in a crowded fair for 30 minutes, during which time Xu and her accomplices filmed the incident and shared video clips on several mainland social media platforms. The footage later was widely relayed on the internet.
The court sentenced all four women to prison terms. The three friends got six months suspended for a year because they received the lesser charge of accessory to violence. The wife received eight months jail.
Mainland social media has been captivated by the incident which has been viewed 120 million times on Weibo alone.
“Why didn’t she strip her husband and parade him on the street? He had an affair. Don’t let him stay in peace,” one person said.
“Now your husband can feel at ease by sleeping with the mistress in your home and your child is deprived of the entitlement of sitting the test for a public servant job due to your criminal record,” another raged.
In August, a similar incident happened in central Hunan province when a kindergarten teacher was forcibly paraded, though not stripped naked, by a student’s mother after she discovered her husband having an affair with the teacher.
Last year, when a woman caught her husband and his lover together in a car on the street in Hebei province, northern China, she smashed a window with a brick and was cheered on by a crowd that gathered around to watch the spectacle.