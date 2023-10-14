A woman who took revenge on her husband’s lover by stripping her naked and parading her through the streets, has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

A court in Jiang county in southwestern Guizhou province found the wife, surnamed Xu, guilty after she humiliated the woman said to be the mistress of her cheating husband.

Xu told how, last year, neighbours had alerted her to the alleged infidelity, so she began following her spouse.

In November, Xu saw her husband enter a flat and stay there for some time. Assuming there was a woman in there, she called three female friends for backup.

The women who carried out the humiliating attack await their fate in court. Photo: Weibo

The four women barged into the home, where they found a woman, whose surname is Yao, who they believed was having an affair with the husband.