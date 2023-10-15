The story of a bar in China that was fined 25,000 yuan (US$3,500) for encouraging promiscuity in an advertising campaign has garnered massive attention on mainland social media.

Last month, the Market Supervision and Management Bureau in the Minhang District of Shanghai found that Hutaoli Music Bar was violating advertisement laws.

The authority said that since March, the bar had emblazoned words such as “free sex encounter” on signs in an attempt to attract more customers.

One exhortation in the advertisments was “wait and see to accost, to chat up, to drink, to cuddle and to take away” with arrows connecting suggested steps that implied the ultimate objective of having a one-night stand.

A neon signboard outside the bar makes no attempt to hide what type of behaviour can be found inside the premises. Photo: The Paper

The sign also showed a picture of a house captioned with the word “Rujia”, which is the name of China’s famous budget hotel chain.