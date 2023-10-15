‘Get drunk, go home together’: China bar fined US$3,500 for promoting ‘free sex encounters’ among patrons after boozy hook-ups with strangers
- Offensive Shanghai bar adverts encourage drunkenness and casual sex
- Officials slam adverts which clearly promote one-night stands as vulgar and threatening to public order
The story of a bar in China that was fined 25,000 yuan (US$3,500) for encouraging promiscuity in an advertising campaign has garnered massive attention on mainland social media.
Last month, the Market Supervision and Management Bureau in the Minhang District of Shanghai found that Hutaoli Music Bar was violating advertisement laws.
The authority said that since March, the bar had emblazoned words such as “free sex encounter” on signs in an attempt to attract more customers.
One exhortation in the advertisments was “wait and see to accost, to chat up, to drink, to cuddle and to take away” with arrows connecting suggested steps that implied the ultimate objective of having a one-night stand.
The sign also showed a picture of a house captioned with the word “Rujia”, which is the name of China’s famous budget hotel chain.
“These promotion contents are vulgar and have gone against the public order and good customs. The advertisement would easily cause negative effects in society,” the market authority said in its punishment order, according to the report.
The Hutaoli brand, a chain of bars in Shanghai, paid the fine and sacked the two staff who designed the ad, as well as the manager of Minhang District branch.
The story sparked a lively discussion on mainland social media, with many online observers not only condemning the wording of the advertisements but also the scale of the punishment.
“This is too much! I don’t think the authority’s fine is serious enough,” said one person on Douyin.
Another angry online observer said: “It is instigating sexual assault against women. The bar’s boss should be detained.”
But some people sympathised with the bar: “It just revealed the truth of what is happening in the bar every day.”
It is not the first time that dubious practices by restaurants and bars have made headlines in China.
An eatery in southwestern Yunnan province was ordered to close in July after its male waiters flashed their muscles, danced provocatively in front of female customers and even fed them mouth-to-mouth.
Also last year, a bar in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region was investigated for organising sexually provocative dances for customers and 10 employees were placed under detention.
In 2021, a hotpot restaurant in northwestern Shaanxi province employing topless male models as its waiters also caused controversy.