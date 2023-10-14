‘Everyone can have a hot meal’: China boy salutes mother for landing food delivery job promotion, earns applause on social media
- Boy pens letter of congratulations on new job then reads it out in video call to promoted mother and colleagues
- Son says ‘thousands of people will starve if my mother doesn’t do her job’ in viral clip, delighting mainland social media
A son who wrote a letter to congratulate his mother on her promotion to become the head of a food delivery coordination centre has won widespread applause on mainland social media.
The unnamed boy, a primary school pupil from Shenzhen in Guangdong province in southeastern China, read his congratulatory missive out during a video call on October 10, Zhulang News reported.
In a clip which has gone viral, his mother, who is sitting in front of her laptop surrounded by her colleagues in an office, listens to her son who was so happy and proud about the promotion, he had to write his feelings down.
In the letter he read out the son detailed how her new role was important because she would be helping solve food delivery problems for residents in Shenzhen’s Longhua district.
“Tens of thousands of people will starve if my mother doesn’t do her job,” he wrote.
As his mother and her colleagues smiled, he told how his mother managed more than 100 food delivery men.
“My dream is to be like my mother. She repays society and its people with hard work, ensuring everyone can have a hot meal,” he said.
As his smiling mother fixes her eyes on her son as he finished his speech her colleagues cheer and clap.
“Excellent. It’s so well-written. He is a good boy who shows great promise,” one of the colleagues says.
The sweet story touched many people online.
“It’s really a heartwarming letting,” said one online observer, while another added: “What an adorable son.”
Another person said: “The boy must live in a family full of love and good parenting.”
“He teaches us that all work deserves to be respected and proud of,” someone else chimed in.
Feel-good stories about children showing gratitude often go down well on mainland social media.
In August, a three-year-old girl in northeastern China helped her grandfather sell bean curd by serving customers and bowing in gratitude as she thanked them.
Last year, a four-year-old boy in the east of the country gave three salutes to a policewoman who helped him apply for an identity card.