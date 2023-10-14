A son who wrote a letter to congratulate his mother on her promotion to become the head of a food delivery coordination centre has won widespread applause on mainland social media.

The unnamed boy, a primary school pupil from Shenzhen in Guangdong province in southeastern China, read his congratulatory missive out during a video call on October 10, Zhulang News reported.

In a clip which has gone viral, his mother, who is sitting in front of her laptop surrounded by her colleagues in an office, listens to her son who was so happy and proud about the promotion, he had to write his feelings down.

In the letter he read out the son detailed how her new role was important because she would be helping solve food delivery problems for residents in Shenzhen’s Longhua district.

The proud son reads out his letter as his mother watches on her laptop at work. Photo: Weibo

“Tens of thousands of people will starve if my mother doesn’t do her job,” he wrote.