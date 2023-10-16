The teacher fed the kitten while attempting an initial rescue but later called an electrician who broke the section of road to free the trapped feline.

The woman who posted the video, a teacher in Guangdong province, went to great pains to find the kitten after her students heard it meowing. The task was made more difficult because the cat was the same colour as the road material.

In an October 10 video on Douyin, the mainland equivalent of TikTok, the kitten’s head is seen sticking out from the road as it meows for help.

When students at an unidentified school in southern China heard a persistent meowing, little did they realise they were about to rescue a kitten which had been trapped in a section of road for 48 hours.

“It dashed out to look for its mummy the moment it was freed,” the teacher said.

Cage the owner

Rather than forcing her beloved cat to spend its nights in a crate, a university student from southwestern China built a cage around her bed to keep the pet from disrupting her sleep.

In a video on Douyin, a poster from Chongqing municipality described the lengths her friend would go to for her cat, such as renting a room off campus instead of living in the dormitory so her feline friend would have more space.

Later, the woman told the Hebei Radio and Television Station that she was shocked and amused when she discovered her friend had built a cage around her bed so the cat could “roam around freely” without disturbing her sleep.

Feline fine: the spoiled cat climbs all over a cage its owner built around her bed so she could get a decent night’s sleep. Photo: Weibo

One person on Douyin said: “I am so moved. She would rather cage herself than sacrifice her cat’s freedom.

While another quipped: “The cat can brag to the other cats that it keeps a pet person at home.”

Dog registration

Police in China have reprimanded a man after he included information on his 12-year-old pet dog on his hukou, the mainland’s household registration booklet.

The man created the hukou document, shared on the Twitter-like platform Weibo, for his dog, Hu Songxia, born on December 29, 2010, in Hubei province in central China.

The man said his pet’s nationality was “dog”, it is unmarried and works as a security guard.

The hukou is an official document that registers a person’s citizenship status, notes if they are a permanent resident of the area and includes basic information such as name, birthplace, education level and marital status.

The dog owner’s attempt to register his canine friend was not appreciated by the police. Photo: Shutterstock

People must file written applications with the police to change their hukou status.

While the image has delighted many online, Beijing police wrote on its official Weibo account on October 10 that altering documents issued by state agencies is illegal.