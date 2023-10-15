A Chinese court sentenced a couple to 22 months in prison and fined them 11,000 yuan (US$1,500) for blackmailing 17 restaurants by putting glass in their mouths and pretending they had found it in the food.

The man, surnamed Chen, and the woman, surnamed Jiang, from Shanghai, were accused of conspiring to extort more than 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) from the businesses.

Wang Jia, the procurator at Shanghai Jing’an District People’s Court, found that the con began by Jiang placing the pieces of glass in her mouth during meals the couple had ordered and pretending to be cut. After alerting staff, Chen then negotiated with them for compensation.

In a surveillance video that shocked mainland social media, the couple can be seen with their little boy dining in a restaurant. Jiang lowers her head to eat as Chen calls restaurant staff over. They used the same tactic repeatedly in other eateries.