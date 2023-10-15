‘The evil of human nature is unimaginable’: China couple jailed for putting glass shards in mouths to extort money from 17 restaurants
- Chinese social media horrified by Shanghai duo faking cuts from ‘harmful foreign matter’ in meals
- Pair demand free meals and compensation up to US$270 from staff every time
A Chinese court sentenced a couple to 22 months in prison and fined them 11,000 yuan (US$1,500) for blackmailing 17 restaurants by putting glass in their mouths and pretending they had found it in the food.
The man, surnamed Chen, and the woman, surnamed Jiang, from Shanghai, were accused of conspiring to extort more than 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) from the businesses.
Wang Jia, the procurator at Shanghai Jing’an District People’s Court, found that the con began by Jiang placing the pieces of glass in her mouth during meals the couple had ordered and pretending to be cut. After alerting staff, Chen then negotiated with them for compensation.
In a surveillance video that shocked mainland social media, the couple can be seen with their little boy dining in a restaurant. Jiang lowers her head to eat as Chen calls restaurant staff over. They used the same tactic repeatedly in other eateries.
Wang said every time the couple claimed there was “harmful foreign matter” in the dishes, they demanded free meals and compensation of amounts ranging from 200 yuan (US$27) to 2,000 yuan.
The duo succeeded in their first scam on March 30, which motivated them to repeat it a further 16 times before they were exposed on May 16. How the scam was brought to light is not disclosed.
If the restaurant refused to cough up, they pair would lodge a complaint with the governmental public service hotline or local market regulation bureaus, but most businesses wanted to avoid damage to their reputation, so they usually settled with the couple.
The video shows one restaurant giving Chen and Jiang a free meal worth 330 yuan (US$45) and paying them 1,000 yuan in compensation.
Chen was jailed for one year and fined 6,000 yuan (US$820) while Jiang was given a 10-month jail sentence and a 5,000 yuan fine.
Observers on mainland social media were outraged, with many people saying they simply could not understand the couple’s behaviour.
“The evil of human nature is unimaginable,” wrote one.
“How did they come up with this idea?” another asked.
“The couple must have lost their minds,” another commenter said.