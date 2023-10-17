On his profile, he describes himself as a “facilitator” who helps arrange “quick marriages”.

The vlogger, known as Cai Ge, National Matchmaking, is from Yunnan province in southwestern China and has 143,000 online followers.

Critics claim the businessman is also raking in a tidy sum by including, among other fees, “bride price” charges of tens of thousands of yuan, the level of which depends on his assessment of the suitability of the women.

Police in China have detained a vlogger amid accusations that he is putting disabled women “up for auction” under the guise of providing a matchmaking service.

He also claims that all details he provides are authentic and invites interested parties to send private messages for matchmaking services.

In recent posts, he shared information about disabled women seeking marriage, providing details about their disabilities and personalities. He explicitly listed the bride prices in the videos.

The vlogger behind the matchmaking service provides information about the disabled women, some of which, his critics claim, could be considered less than accurate. Photo: cqcb.com

For example, in one video showcasing a 21-year-old rural girl with an intellectual disability, he described her as “aged 21, with 80 per cent intelligence but obedient and able to make a settled living.”

He prominently displayed a “bride price of 188,000 yuan (US$25,000)” for this woman.

Another video highlights a speech-impaired woman described as “aged 24, unmarried with a normal brain,” with her bride price set at 160,000 yuan.

Bride prices for other featured disabled women ranged from 60,000 to more than 120,000 yuan.

The prices align with those in many parts of China, which typically range from tens to hundreds of thousands of yuan and can reach millions in some extravagant cases.

The bride price tradition is seen as a goodwill gesture between the two marrying families, as the groom’s family often financially compensates the family of the bride.

According to Jimu News, the vlogger had previously claimed the vlog was a legitimate matchmaking service, saying that potential suitors could visit the offline matchmaking agency.

“For these disabled women, their parents must contact us. All procedures are legitimate, including meeting with parents and drafting proper legal contracts.

“After paying the bride price, an additional introduction fee of 20,000 yuan is required. Then you can take the bride with you. Marrying first and dating afterwards is advised,” said Cai Ge.

However, many online observers take a dim view of what he is doing, likening him to a “human trafficker” who profits from disabled women under the guise of matchmaking.

One person even challenged his actions on Weibo, tagging the official account of Yunnan police.

On October 11, representatives from the local Women’s Federation told Jimu News that multiple local departments had formed working groups to investigate the matter.

Officials from the group later revealed that the vlogger sourced the photos of the disabled women online and disseminated misinformation.

The payment of a “bride price” in China is a longstanding tradition and is very much alive today. Photo: Shutterstock

Public outrage persists, and his account is no longer available on major social media platforms.

One person remarked: “This isn’t just a bride price issue; it is masked human trafficking!”

Another said: “Reading this news is unbelievable. Allowing such videos to remain online implicates the platform.”

One commenter placed the blame with the social media platform: “The public deserves an explanation. Please thoroughly investigate any complicity and negligence from the social media platform.”