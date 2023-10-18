A mentally disabled man in China has been conned out of his 600,000 yuan (US$82,000) life savings by a health and beauty salon.

The 62-year-old from Shanghai, surnamed Ren, suffers from a cognitive disorder which means he cannot communicate with people and lives with his carer sister.

While checking his finances, she discovered that Wenfeng Cosmetology Group had taken money from him 50 times, leaving him saddled with debt.

Ren first went to one of the group’s salons in November 2021 for a haircut. After being persuaded to open an account with a charge card, he made his first deposit of 1,000 yuan (US$137).

The scam victim, surnamed Ren, relies on his sister for care, and she took him to report his loss after discovering money was missing from his bank account. Photo: qq.com

Soon after, a group employee, called Yingying, encouraged Ren to top up the card with 5,000 yuan. Then two managers, Ruirui and Li Qin, urged him to continue spending.