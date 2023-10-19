A story of true love between a 22-year-old woman in China and her dying boyfriend has moved many to tears on mainland social media.

Despite the love of her life only having weeks to live as he is suffering from late-stage cancer, the pair have decided to wed so they can spend his remaining days as a married couple.

The woman from Sichuan province in the southwest of the country, who goes by the name @Tongxiangyu on Douyin, posted a selfie photo of her with her emaciated boyfriend in hospital.

“Even when life has come to the last moment, we are still going to be together,” she wrote in an accompanying comment.

Final days: the woman posted this tragic photograph on social media accompanied by a touching message of love. Photo: Douyin

The woman said in her post that her boyfriend, surnamed Yang, had only a month left to live, having battled late-stage lymphatic cancer.