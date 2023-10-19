‘Come back to visit her as a parrot’: tears flow online as woman in China, 22, weds dying love of life to spend final days as married couple
- Boyfriend has just weeks left to live after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year
- Loving partner is convinced her man will continue to love and cherish her in the afterlife
A story of true love between a 22-year-old woman in China and her dying boyfriend has moved many to tears on mainland social media.
Despite the love of her life only having weeks to live as he is suffering from late-stage cancer, the pair have decided to wed so they can spend his remaining days as a married couple.
The woman from Sichuan province in the southwest of the country, who goes by the name @Tongxiangyu on Douyin, posted a selfie photo of her with her emaciated boyfriend in hospital.
“Even when life has come to the last moment, we are still going to be together,” she wrote in an accompanying comment.
The woman said in her post that her boyfriend, surnamed Yang, had only a month left to live, having battled late-stage lymphatic cancer.
A video she posted online shows her dying boyfriend proposing to her on his sickbed using a grape to represent the ring. She immediately said yes.
“He will not get better, but he is only leaving me for the moment. I will catch up with him one day and we will eventually be together,” she said.
The woman added that she believed he will continue to care for her in the afterlife.
“He promised me he would come back to visit me as a bird. He was going to become an owl, but he changed his mind and said he will become a parrot, because he wanted to talk to me,” she said.
“If a parrot comes to me and tells me ‘baby, I miss you’, I will know it is him,” the woman added.
It is unclear how long the couple have been together, but the woman said he doted on and often spoiled her. She has been at his side throughout his treatment since cancer was diagnosed earlier this year.
When asked by someone online if she was sure about their decision to wed, she said: “I will marry the person that I want to marry the most. We are in love and not even death can pull us part”.
The story has captured the hearts of many people online.
“They are standing on the peak of love laughing at the incompetence of death,” said one person on Douyin.
“She feels the pain as much as he does,” said another.
“Life has an end but your love does not,” commented a third.