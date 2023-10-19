A nursery school in China has delighted its pupils by throwing a wedding ceremony for its treasured pet rabbits.

A video clip of celebrations at the Antai Kindergarten in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province in the east of the country has gone viral online, Bailu Video reported.

A teacher said they held the event after children, who had seen human weddings, asked if the school rabbits – called Fugui and Laifu – could marry.

The ceremony was as close to a traditional human ritual as possible and included a red inflatable arch over the school gate with Chinese characters attached to it, which read: “Congratulations to Mr Fugui and Ms Laifu for tying the knot”.

The school was decked out in traditional Chinese style for the wedding with a difference. Photo: Douyin

Teachers placed colourful posters on both sides of the arch, one side depicted stick drawings of two rabbits, while the other proudly displayed the names of “the bride and the groom”.