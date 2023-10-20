A brave yet misguided man in China has been left with a huge medical bill – and become the subject of amusement online – after he tried to suck the poison from a wound inflicted on his girlfriend by a stray cat.

The young man, identified as Jia, undertook the dangerous course of action on October 14 when his girlfriend was scratched by the cat.

On impulse, and taking his cue from snake bite scenes he had watched in TV dramas, Jia, who is a university student in Nanchang, Jiangxi province in southeastern China, proceeded to try to suck the wound clean.

In an interview with Litchi News, Jia said: “Because she’s my girlfriend, I felt heartache. I had the idea that we should share blessings and difficulties in our relationship.

The foolhardy boyfriend saw the wound and immediately tried to suck it clean. Photo: Weibo

“So I thought I could suck out the poison for her. Little did I know it would turn out to be as dangerous as the doctor later explained.”