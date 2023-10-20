“I am under extremely huge pressure. I can’t take it. I am on the brink of mental breakdown,” said the sobbing woman.

“What’s wrong with you? Do you feel uncomfortable or what else?” Su asked the woman, who was not identified in the report.

On the evening of October 15, Su Hang, a woman traffic officer in Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang province, was called by a male colleague asking for help in dealing with a distressed middle-aged woman who was crying loudly on the street, the video portal Xibu Juece reported.

A caring police officer in China has been praised widely online after video emerged of her hugging and comforting a crying woman on the street.

Su gently touched the woman’s back and asked her in detail what was wrong.

The woman was inconsolable but police officer Su soon made her feel better. Photo: Douyin

The emotional woman said that she was diagnosed with a serious kidney disease two years ago and doctors said she would only live for three to five years.

She was also worried about her daughter, a university student, because she is still single.

“Everything in my life does not go smoothly. I want to arrange everything well for my daughter before I pass away, including finding a kind boyfriend for her,” the woman told Su.

“I told her to find a boyfriend who is kind to her as soon as possible, but she doesn’t understand me,” she added.

Su hugged the woman and told her: “If you want your daughter to live well you should love yourself first. There are many problems in this world and not every problem could be solved by you. We are not God. Do it slowly.”

After about 10 minutes, the woman felt better and left the scene: “Thank you. You are most heartwarming,” the woman told Su before the officer took down her contact details.

The woman later informed Su on WeChat that she had returned home safely.

“When you feel bored or unhappy, just send me messages. I will always be there,” Su replied.

A video of the pair’s conversation has been viewed 5 million times on Douyin alone with many people praising the police officer.

The caring policewoman rubs the distressed woman’s back while reassuring her about her life. Photo: Douyin

Stories about kindness shown by police officers often make headlines in China.

Earlier this year, when a desperate man called a police hotline in eastern China’s Zhejiang province a police woman talked him into believing his life was worth it. Later the officer and her colleagues gave the man food and helped him find somewhere to stay.

In 2021, a father in northern Shanxi province sent a silk banner to a police officer to thank him for using his police car and putting on the siren while taking his injured daughter to hospital.