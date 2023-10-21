Most restaurants are happy to cater for birthday celebrations, whether it be a spouse, sibling, child or sometimes even an adored family pet, but one woman’s request in China went too far.

Her special guests were not even living. They were rag dolls who she insisted should be treated as though they were human, even asking staff to provide them with high chairs to sit in.

The unidentified woman, from Hunan province in southern China, claimed she felt discriminated against by the Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao after staff at one of its branches refused to indulge her unusual whim.

The bizarre situation was recorded on Pear Video and trended on Weibo, attracting nearly 10 million views, after the indignant woman shared her story about being dissatisfied with the outlet’s service.

The woman demanded her toy dolls be treated as humans and be given high chairs. Photo: Weibo

Staff were baffled when the woman and her friend walked into the restaurant late one night in October carrying the dolls and requesting high chairs for them.