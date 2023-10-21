‘Happy divorce’: man in China takes revenge at friend’s wedding by wearing T-shirt with nasty message, demanding return of ‘lucky’ dog
- Man sells dog to friend, demands it back at marriage ceremony on advice of fortune teller
- Attends wedding uninvited, shouting and screaming before taken away by police
A man in China wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “happy divorce” turned up at his friend’s wedding in an act of revenge after the latter refused to return his “lucky” dog.
The man, surnamed Chen, from Fujian province in southeastern China, had sold his dog to the friend about 18 months before, but wanted it back after a fortune teller told him the sale had brought bad luck to his business.
In a video that has gone viral, Chen is seen wearing a white T-shirt with the Chinese characters for “happy divorce” on the front. He appears emotional and is arguing with a group of people who are trying to remove him from the wedding ceremony.
“You don’t touch me. I have nothing to do with you,” Chen shouted to the crowd at the ceremony. “I’ve given him opportunities. That is my dog,” he continued.
The reason why Chen wanted to sell his dog more than a year before was not made clear, but his friend definitely bought it from him, according to an unidentified woman who is also a friend of the groom.
Due to the fact that Chen’s business had not been doing as well as in previous years, he consulted a fortune teller, called Feidian, for advice.
The mystic told Chen his business was failing because he sold the dog and advised him to get it back.
“My friend would not agree to that,” Chen told Feidian.
However, a day before his friend’s wedding, Chen warned him he would make trouble at the happy event, but the groom-to-be ignored Chen’s threats.
“He really did turn up at the wedding,” a shocked female friend said.
The groom called the police and Chen was taken away from the ceremony.
His behaviour triggered widespread criticism on mainland social media.
“Is he out of his mind?” asked one person.
“He is such an extreme man. Being friends with him is dangerous,” commented another.
Stories involving disputes about animals tend to trend in China.
In July, a pet owner in northeastern China who demanded that her neighbour apologise to her dog during a bad-tempered dispute in a lift attracted widespread attention.