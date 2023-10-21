A man in China wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “happy divorce” turned up at his friend’s wedding in an act of revenge after the latter refused to return his “lucky” dog.

The man, surnamed Chen, from Fujian province in southeastern China, had sold his dog to the friend about 18 months before, but wanted it back after a fortune teller told him the sale had brought bad luck to his business.

In a video that has gone viral, Chen is seen wearing a white T-shirt with the Chinese characters for “happy divorce” on the front. He appears emotional and is arguing with a group of people who are trying to remove him from the wedding ceremony.

“You don’t touch me. I have nothing to do with you,” Chen shouted to the crowd at the ceremony. “I’ve given him opportunities. That is my dog,” he continued.

The reason why Chen wanted to sell his dog more than a year before was not made clear, but his friend definitely bought it from him, according to an unidentified woman who is also a friend of the groom.