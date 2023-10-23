A formerly impoverished man in China has held a proper wedding with his wife more than a decade after they were formally married, fulfilling a promise he made when he was not in a financial position to do so.

The 42-year-old man, surnamed Wen, officially tied the knot with his wife 14 years ago without a ceremony because he was too poor at that time, news portal Sohu reported.

“This has been my biggest regret in the past decade,” the husband was quoted as saying.

Now Wen and his wife own a company in Changsha in central China’s Hunan province and are faring much better than before.

The joy of the long-awaited day was encapsulated in a moment when the groom carried his wife on his back. Photo: Weibo

“In the past, we had nothing. My wife has not abandoned me over all these years and she’s always been with me through various difficulties together. Whatever happened , she would always support me,” said Wen.