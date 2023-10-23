‘We had nothing’: formerly poor China husband throws grand wedding 14 years after marriage to repay wife for standing by him in tough times
- Impoverished man could not afford to hold ceremony when he married his wife more than a decade ago
- He fulfils promise made at time to have proper wedding when he could afford it
A formerly impoverished man in China has held a proper wedding with his wife more than a decade after they were formally married, fulfilling a promise he made when he was not in a financial position to do so.
The 42-year-old man, surnamed Wen, officially tied the knot with his wife 14 years ago without a ceremony because he was too poor at that time, news portal Sohu reported.
“This has been my biggest regret in the past decade,” the husband was quoted as saying.
Now Wen and his wife own a company in Changsha in central China’s Hunan province and are faring much better than before.
“In the past, we had nothing. My wife has not abandoned me over all these years and she’s always been with me through various difficulties together. Whatever happened , she would always support me,” said Wen.
“Every time I think of what my wife did for me, I tell myself that I should repay her with a proper wedding. I often said to my wife that when I am rich enough, I will give you a perfect wedding and invite all our relatives and friends to witness our happiness,” he said.
The couple’s nuptials were held on October 17 in their hometown village in suburban Changsha.
Their relatives and friends were seen cheering joyfully for the couple, with some beating drums to add a celebratory vibe.
“I think at whatever your age, fine ceremonies are necessary in our lives,” said Wen.
An avalanche of positive online comments followed the couple’s nuptials.
“I envy them. This is probably what love looks like,” said one person on Weibo.
“This is the real significance of a wedding. It will give them good memories many years later,” said another online observer.
“He has never forgotten his word after such a long time. I send my sincere good wishes to them!” another person said.
Moving love stories often attract widespread attention on mainland social media.
Earlier this month, a bride in eastern China wore her secondary school uniform to her wedding as a reminder that they were school sweethearts.
Also, a man in central Hubei province who tirelessly looks after his cancer-stricken wife documents their daily life and shares the videos online captured people’s hearts.