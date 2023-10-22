Howvever, Wang would not agree, insisting on keeping the baby.

When Wang, 34, shared what she thought was good news with her boyfriend, he told her he did not want marriage or children and tried to persuade her to terminate the pregnancy.

The couple had been in a romantic relationship since November 2021 and the woman, surnamed Wang, found out she was pregnant on May 14 this year.

The girlfriend of a urologist in China has claimed he drugged her with sleeping tablets then gave her abortion pills that resulted in the loss of their baby.

When they met to discuss the situation further, they went to a convenience store where he bought water and Wang purchased a bottle of coke.

Afterwards, she realised he had taken her drink out of her hands several times.

A few days later, while having lunch with a colleague, Wang received a WeChat call from her boyfriend, who works in Beijing, in which he told her he had put an abortion pill in her coke and wanted to know whether she had bled yet.

He then sent her a nasty emoji and a text saying he hoped her baby would have something wrong with it.

“I was very angry, but I thought he was joking,” Wang recalled.

A couple of days later they had dinner together at her flat and she suddenly felt tired and fell asleep. Some time later, he woke her up and gave her a drink.

In surveillance footage, the man can be seen sitting on a sofa reading instructions from a packet containing what appears to be medication. Then he begins stirring water in a glass with a straw.

The next evening, she knew she was having an abortion.

“I was suffering from massive bleeding, so I dared not move,” Wang said.

She called to ask whether he had drugged her and she insisted he admitted that he had.

After he wrote a letter of apology and asked her to marry him, Wang did not report him to the police.

It was not until a few months later that she realised the marriage was never going to happen.

On October 17, Wang called the police and told them what had happened. The case remains under investigation.

The story has outraged mainland social media.

“Run away quickly. He gave you abortion pills this time, who knows what he will feed you in the future,” warned one online observer.

“To marry such a sleazy man, is she serious?” asked another.

Stories about medical malpractice on the mainland frequently go viral on social media.

In March last year, a hospital in southwestern China was ordered to stop offering gender-selective abortions, which are illegal unless there is a medical reason.

In November 2020, six people, including four doctors, were jailed for up to 28 months for harvesting organs from patients in southeastern China.