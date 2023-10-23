No scary makeup: China subway station bans Halloween fun by setting up cosmetics removal desk to prevent panic
- Cleanser, tissues, bucket provided to remove ‘frightening’ face paint
- Rail passenger code says people should not wear makeup that ‘may cause panic’
Halloween is a fun time of year for many people who enjoy dressing up and applying face paint to complete the spooky look.
But not at one underground railway station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province in southeastern China, where passengers are expected to remove their scary makeup at the entrance.
A viral online video shows a “makeup removal station” consisting of a desk with a rubbish bin next to a bucket containing facial cleanser and a roll of tissue.
Several young women were standing around the desk, using their smartphones as mirrors to remove their cosmetics. One had obvious red marks on her face.
The video quickly led to the hashtag #subwaysecurityrequirespassengerstoremovemakeup” going viral and garnering significant online attention.
“During Halloween activities, if a passenger is wearing scary makeup, we may ask them to remove it before entering the station,” a representative from Guangzhou Subway told the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald.
The Passenger Code of Guangzhou Urban Rail Transit prohibits certain behaviour while using public transport, including going barefoot and wearing certain cosmetics or dressing in a way that “may cause panic”.
Routine security checks are carried out based on these requirements, which means that Halloween adornments can be prohibited because of their potential to frighten passengers.
The same rule applies at Hanxi Chimelong station near the hugely popular Chimelong Paradise, one of the most famous amusement parks in Guangzhou, known for hosting Halloween-themed activities.
The staff there provide makeup remover, cotton-wool pads, tissues, and clean water for passengers to use before boarding the trains in order to facilitate passenger travel.
The news has received a mixed reaction from the public.
Many people believe the action is unnecessary, with one commenting: “Only those with nothing better to do would come up with such measures.”
“The employees said they set up makeup removal desks ‘to facilitate passenger travel’. Ridiculous! Isn’t it more convenient for passengers not to remove makeup?” asked another.
Some welcomed the idea, with one person saying: “I don’t see a problem with this action. You can wear scary makeup to an amusement park, but people might be scared when you’re on the subway.”
“These Halloween made-up people on the subway are just like those who play loud music and dance in public squares, annoying others. I support the subway,” another agreed.
“I think the amusement park should provide makeup removal supplies and cover the cost for the subway company. They make enough money, and it’s not fair to shift the blame to the subway company,” commented another.