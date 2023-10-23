Halloween is a fun time of year for many people who enjoy dressing up and applying face paint to complete the spooky look.

But not at one underground railway station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province in southeastern China, where passengers are expected to remove their scary makeup at the entrance.

A viral online video shows a “makeup removal station” consisting of a desk with a rubbish bin next to a bucket containing facial cleanser and a roll of tissue.

Several young women were standing around the desk, using their smartphones as mirrors to remove their cosmetics. One had obvious red marks on her face.

Passengers wearing Halloween makeup are asked to remove it before boarding subway trains. Photo: Weibo

The video quickly led to the hashtag #subwaysecurityrequirespassengerstoremovemakeup” going viral and garnering significant online attention.