A mother in China has taken her son to court after he spent a huge chunk of the money she had saved up for him to pay his university tuition fees on a new car for his girlfriend.

The 41-year-old woman, surnamed Liu, has been raising her son Xiaowei, 19, by herself in southwestern China’s Sichuan province after she divorced his father when the boy was young.

Liu deposited all her savings of 500,000 yuan (US$68,000) under Xiaowei’s name when she remarried, to avoid the money being shared by her new husband if they were to split up in the future, according to a report in the Chinese media outlet Hongxing News on October 22.

She told her son that the money was saved for his future overseas study expenses.

The woman was so angry with her wasteful teenage son that she resorted to the law to get her money back. Photo: Shutterstock

With high expectations about her son’s academic performance, Liu also promised to save another 500,000 yuan for him “if he works hard”.